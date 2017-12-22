Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife demands upfront payment of $5mn child support

Los Angeles: Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein owes his former wife Eve Chilton $5 million in child support. She wants him to pay the amount now in case his current legal troubles leave him financially insolvent.

"He's pre-paying many, many lawyers many, many millions of dollars to defend himself against these lawsuits all over the world," Chilton's lawyer, Bonnie Rabin, said in Manhattan Supreme Court, reports people.com.

Weinstein was reportedly not present at the time.

As an example of the disgraced mogul`s legal obligations, she noted seven lawsuits levied against him by women who claim he sexually assaulted or harassed them. Weinstein has denied all claims of sexual assault and harassment.

Steven Silpe, a lawyer representing Weinstein said, "He's not made a payment. He has made every single payment for nearly 14 years."

Weinstein and Chilton, the producer's former assistant, divorced in 2004 after seven years of marriage and three children, ages 22, 19 and 15. Their divorce settlement apparently required Weinstein to pay a total of $60 million in support, of which Chilton claims $5 million is outstanding.