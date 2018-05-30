Has Taapsee Pannu refused film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui? Here's the truth

Actor Taapsee Pannu has come out in her defence and dismissed rumours that she rejected a film offer by casting director Honey Trehan over the fact that she was not keen about being paired with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The actress took to Twitter to write that there was no truth to the story while terming it an example of 'irresponsible journalism'. "Irresponsible journalism at its best yet another time. Wish u have basic courtesy to contact the people concerned to know the truth before exploiting the power of your pen. #NotCool #SadStateOfAffairs," she tweeted.

Irresponsible journalism at its best yet another time. Wish u have basic courtesy to contact the people concerned to know the truth before exploiting the power of your pen. #NotCool #SadStateOfAffairs pic.twitter.com/OzY9jFZNJk — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 30, 2018

Earlier in the day, several reports claimed that Honey had apparently approached Taapsee for a crime thriller film opposite Nawauddin.

Meanwhile, Taapsee was last seen in Dil Junglee' which did not do any wonders at the Box Office. However, the actress has a number of films in her kitty for release this year. She is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Mulk' also starring Rishi Kapoor. The film wis directed by Anubhav Sinha and will hit the screens on July 27.

Apart from 'Mulk', Taapsee has projects like 'Soorma', 'Manmarziyan', 'Womaniya' among others.