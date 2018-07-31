Haters tried to troll Sakshi Dhoni for her dress, fans show solid love on Instagram

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wifey Sakshi is an avid social media user and regularly posts her pictures, keeping fans updated about the whereabouts. The cutesy star wife recently shared a picture and some tried to troll her for dressing inappropriately.

Well, but this time, the trolls got backfired by an ocean of fan following who showered Sakshi with love.

This is not the first time that a celebrity has been targetted by trolls online. Several other Bollywood beauties too have been either trolled or body-shamed for their pictures on Instagram/Twitter.

From Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu to Esha Gupta, Mallika Sherawat—all have been targetted by the haters online. But fans of Sakshi Dhoni truly showed how to shut trolls in a sassiest way.

Dhoni married Sakshi Singh Rawat, his schoolmate from DAV Jawahar Vidya Mandir, Shyamali. Sakshi hails from Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The power couple tied the knot on July 4, 2010 in a private ceremony which was attended by family and close friends only.

The couple is blessed with daughter Ziva who was born on February 6, 2015. She is an extremely adorable and popular star kid on the internet. Baby Ziva's videos go viral in no time and she has several fan clubs on her name already.