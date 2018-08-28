Have you seen Hina Khan's first ever selfie with Ekta Kapoor?

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan, who will reportedly play the baddie Komolika in the remake of Kausatii Zindagi Kay, has shared a picture with the show's producer Ekta Kapoor.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Hina wrote, "And my first ever selfie with the woman I looked upto all these years.. your energy is simply love dear @ektaravikapoor #PoutIsNeverOut #Swag Congratulations for #Home #AboutLastNight #Premier @altbalaji it’s a must watch guys..my most fav actor from #Home is @supriyapilgaonkar I simply love her.. Do watch it"

To which Ekta replied, "Was fantastic meeting you!! Hope to work with u sometime in the future."

Hina Khan along with many celebs from the telly world were seen at the premiere of Alt Balaji's Home. The web series stars Amol Parashar, Supriya Pilgaonkar in lead roles.

On the work front, she ventured into music videos and made her debut with 'Bhasoodi'. The track is peppy and foot-tapping. Her glam diva avatar has hit a chord with the fans making it a chartbuster.

Hina was honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai. On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.