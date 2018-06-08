हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katrina Kaif

Have you seen this adorable video of Katrina Kaif and Janhvi Kapoor? Watch

Katrina will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer 'Thugs Of Hindostan'.

New Delhi: Our desi Barbie Doll, Katrina Kaif is a fitness freak and that we all know! But do you know, who is her new gym buddy? Well, it's none other than late Sridevi's gorgeous daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Yes! Both the stunning ladies train at celebrity expert Yasmin Karachiwala's Body Image Centre.

And the latest video of the two beauties at the gym chilling together has gone viral. Katrina and Janhvi in the video can be seen celebrating a friend's birthday along with Yasmin.

A fan club shared the video on Instagram and it has garnered as many as 111,486 views so far.

Watch it here:

New BFF alert in B-Town? Well, we like this bonding! A few days back, Katrina had shared Janhvi' picture where she was sitting pretty at the gym reception.

On the professional front, Katrina will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer 'Thugs Of Hindostan' which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. Also, she will be seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Janhvi on the other hand is gearing up for the release of her debut film 'Dhadak'. It stars Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles. The film happens to be the Karan Johar production. It is the official remake the Marathi superhit 'Sairat'. 

Tags:
Katrina KaifJanhvi KapoorJanhviSrideviSridevi's daughterBollywoodgym video

