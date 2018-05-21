Have you seen this Hindi dubbed version of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle royal wedding? Watch

New Delhi: The royal Prince Harry married American television actor Meghan Markle on May 20 at the iconic St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The biggest affair was attended by the Crème de la crème of the entertainment and sports industry including David Beckham with wife Victoria, George Clooney and wife Amal Alamuddin, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra etc to name few.

Not just the Brits, but the entire world witnessed the historic moment and internet as expected couldn't keep calm over it. So, besides a number of memes and jokes flooding the web, a funny video which happens to be the dubbed version of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding is doing the rounds.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter and shared the video:

Dubbed version of the wedding ceremony for release only in India. pic.twitter.com/rPvLrpFtAK — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 20, 2018

Now, you can't take Bollywood out of our desi trollers! Co-incidentally, this dialogue is from Raj Kapoor's iconic film 'Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai'. The 1960 venture was directed by Radhu Karmakar and produced by Raj Kapoor. The film stars Raj Kapoor, Pran and Padmini in lead roles.

According to PTI, the wedding was unlike no other the royal family has ever staged, a mix of the pageantry that Britain does so well, with celebrity razzmatazz and African-American culture. In a ceremony filled with laughs and not a few tears, the couple held hands throughout, and the prince was visibly emotional as he greeted his bride at the altar saying: "You look amazing." A gospel choir sang "Stand By Me" and US pastor Michael Curry delivered a passionate, lengthy address about the power of love, referencing slavery.

Meanwhile, the Britons celebrated the royal wedding with a lot of merrymaking keeping them busy the entire day.