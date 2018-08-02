हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Paris Jackson

Haven't gone to rehab: Paris Jackson

Actress-model Paris Jackson, 20, says she has not gone back to rehab.

Haven&#039;t gone to rehab: Paris Jackson
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actress-model Paris Jackson, 20, says she has not gone back to rehab.

The daughter of late pop star Michael Jackson has denied the rumour of returning to rehab taking singer Demi Lovato's case as a trigger, reports people.com

Paris said on Instagram: "Ummm no?? I haven't gone to a clinic... Someone doesn't have to almost die for me to know to be healthy. I've already had friends OD (overdose) and die. That's enough for me."

However, after the speculations did not die on Twitter, Paris wrote: "I already made a statement about this! I haven't gone back to rehab or to any clinic... I don't know who decided to make this bulls-up for clickbait but it's annoying."

 

Tags:
Paris JacksonParis Jackson newsHollywoodRehabParis Jackson rehabMichael JacksonMichael Jackson daughter

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close