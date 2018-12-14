हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hazel Keech

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh expecting their first child?

Well, if this is true, all the Yuvraj-Hazel fans out there have a reason to celebrate!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Hazel Keech and cricketer Yuvraj Singh's whirlwind romance was the talk of the town in the year 2016. The couple tied the knot on November 30 at the Dera of Baba Ram Singh, which is around 40 kms from Chandigarh. A day later, on December 2, Yuvi and Hazel solemnized their wedding in a Hindu wedding ceremony at Goa. It is here that power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen shaking a leg together and grabbed eyeballs.

Hazel and Yuvraj have been married for two years now and latest reports suggest that the couple is expecting their first child! As per a Mumbai Mirror report, when the couple attended Isha Ambani- Anand Piramal's wedding on Wednesday, guests had been talking about how the Singhs are expecting a child.

Well, if this is true, all the Yuvraj-Hazel fans out there have a reason to celebrate.

Hazel took to Instagram and shared her and Yuvraj's look from the Ambani wedding.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hazel Keech Singh (@hazelkeechofficial) on

The same day also marked Yuvraj's birthday. On the special occassion, Hazel shared a picture of her hubby on Instagram and wrote, “To the most beautiful human I know, always looking dapper, always looking for the laugh in every situation, always there for support, always helping and looking after others, selflessly. You have made my life complete @yuvisofficial my wish for you everyday, especially today on your birthday, is to feel the love that surrounds you and feel how special and wonderful you are. My love always, you’re adoring wife”

