Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh expecting their first child? Here's the truth

Hazel and Yuvraj's whirlwind romance was the talk of the town in the year 2016.

New Delhi: When a leading tabloid reported that actress Hazel Keech and Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh might be expecting their first child together, fans couldn't be more thrilled for the couple. However, looks like we will have to wait longer to see the couple welcome their first child as the actress refuted her pregnancy rumours.

Hazel told Pinkvilla.com that the reports of her pregnancy are not true.

Hazel and Yuvraj's whirlwind romance was the talk of the town in the year 2016. The couple tied the knot on November 30 at the Dera of Baba Ram Singh, which is around 40 kms from Chandigarh. A day later, on December 2, Yuvi and Hazel solemnized their wedding in a Hindu wedding ceremony at Goa. It is here that power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen shaking a leg together and grabbed eyeballs.

The couple has been married for over two years now and often shares pics together on social media. Recently, on the cricketer's birthday, his wife took to Instagram and shared a picture of him along with an adorable note.

Hazel wrote, “To the most beautiful human I know, always looking dapper, always looking for the laugh in every situation, always there for support, always helping and looking after others, selflessly. You have made my life complete @yuvisofficial my wish for you everyday, especially today on your birthday, is to feel the love that surrounds you and feel how special and wonderful you are. My love always, you’re adoring wife”

