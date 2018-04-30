Healing is our birthright: Ashley Judd to sexual assault survivors

New York: Ashley Judd believes survivors of sexual assault are capable of starting life afresh if they realise it is their "birthright" to heal from the brutalities they were subjected to.

The 50-year-old actor, who was one of the first women to publicly accuse media mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, shared an open letter during an event at the Tribeca Film Festival.

According to Page Six, the session aimed to support, the Time's Up movement, which promotes equality in the workplace.

Judd said, "We can heal, that has been my experience. Healing is our birthright. It was not our birthright to be sexually harassed or assaulted or raped... (but) it is our birthright to know in our bones that it wasn't our fault.

"We humans hurt each other and sometimes we hurt ourselves, but we can make decisions and take actions that free us."

She revealed that she was sexually assaulted as a high school student, an incident she does not remember, but it was reported to police.

"I was wearing a green and gold cheerleader's uniform, my mother tells me. It was in a local store and I have no memory of that crime," she said.

Judd added, "What was depression becomes expression and self-pity and help are transformed into dignity, integrity and courage. There will still be the hard days... But we know our preciousness and our fierceness. Healing... Is our birthright."

The "Double Jeopardy" star urged the audience that "our rage become our strength, our energy and our motivation".

#MeToo founder Tarana Burke, and actors Lupita Nyong'o, Mira Sorvino, Julianne Moore, Sienna Miller and Mariska Hargitay were also part of the panel.