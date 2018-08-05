हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum soaks up sun in Sardinia

Model Heidi Klum flaunted her svelte figure in palm leaf print bikini while soaking up the sun in Sardinia.

Heidi Klum soaks up sun in Sardinia

Rome: Model Heidi Klum flaunted her svelte figure in palm leaf print bikini while soaking up the sun in Sardinia.

Klum wore a daring palm leaf print bikini at Porto Cervo, Sardinia on Friday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Drawing attention to her toned abs, her swimwear featured a spaghetti-strap bikini top which accentuated her ample cleavage. 

She continued to showcase her enviable figure as she slipped on a pair of matching bikini bottoms which highlighted her lean legs and posterior while wading through the crystal clear water. 

She accessorised her beach attire by layering a number of long silver pendants over one-another and wore a pair of oversized shades. 

