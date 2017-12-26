Hema Malini enjoys her moment in 'sarson ke khet'

Mumbai: Veteran actress-politician Hema Malini took a moment out from her busy schedule to soak in the joy of being amidst mustard fields, which have found representation in Bollywood films over and over again.

A BJP MP from Mathura constituency, Hema tweeted on Tuesday, "Amongst the beautiful bright green sarson fields that are spread over acres & acres in the outskirts of Mathura."

Amongst the beautiful bright green sarson fields that are spread over acres & acres in the outskirts of Mathura pic.twitter.com/e7CPf1XvzW — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 26, 2017

The 69-year-old supplemented her post with a photograph in which she is seen looking elegant in a green-coloured silk sari, and smiling away as the background of the mustard fields complements her look.