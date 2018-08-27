Here's how Arjun Kapoor promoted Anushka Sharma-Varun Dhawan's Sui Dhaaga

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan are busy promoting their film Sui Dhaaga, which is all set to release next month. Their dear friend, Arjun Kapoor promoted their film in the most hilarious way.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I love it when friends come together to market other people’s films (unknowingly)... @SuiDhaagaFilm promotes @NamasteEngFilm !!! Thanks @AnushkaSharma & @Varun_dvn 28th sept Sui Dhaaga 19th Oct Namaste England Baaki toh waise #sabbadiyaahai !!!"

To which Varun replied, "Its been done seeing your poster chaach aapko mauji aur mamta ka नमॉस्टे इंडिया."

A song titled Chaav Laga from the film was unveiled today. It depicts Mamta (Anushka) and Mauji's (Varun) romantic journey.

The song depicts their innocent romance and the love blossoming between them.

Mamta inspires her husband to take up a profession that will help him earn his livelihood with dignity. Her support and ambitions inspire him and he pursues tailoring as his profession. The two support each other through thick and thin to realise their dreams.

Directed by Sharat Katariya, the film is produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner.

The film will see Anushka and Varun as a couple on screen for the first time.