Here's how Kapoor Khandaan celebrated Christmas day!

By Ayushi Kakkar | Last Updated: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 21:31
Here&#039;s how Kapoor Khandaan celebrated Christmas day!

New Delhi: It's that time of the year again when the jingle bells start ringing and time for singing X-mas carols with family and friends. Amidst the ongoing Christmas celebrations, how can B-town celebs lay behind?

Ranbir Kapoor's darling sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared some fun frolic pics of how they celebrated the winter festival!

Riddhima shared the Christmas album on Instagram in which her handsome brother Ranbir can be seen posing with niece Samara and herself. Amongst those joining in for the festive celebrations are mommy Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and dear friend Ayan Mukerji.

Here's how Kapoor Khandaan celebrated the Christmas day:

 

 

 

 

First Published: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 21:17

