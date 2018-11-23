Here's how Kedarnath was shot without disturbing the pilgrims!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film 'Kedarnath' was shot in real locations of the Uttarakhand.

Makers have been extremely careful while shooting near the temple area, vicinity of the temple. Keeping in mind the interests of the pilgrims, the makers kept shooting time cordial for the travelers to pass through and not bother them.

Having shot against the backdrop of the real locations in Kedarnath, the makers have captured the surrounding so well that it will give enough of glimpses and a detailed trip for a pilgrimage.

While the teaser has garnered immense praise from the audience, the first song Namo Namo took the audience on a pilgrimage trip to the holy temple.

Kedarnath is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in the June of 2013. It is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.

Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan and also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on December 7, 2018