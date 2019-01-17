Here's how Meghan Markle could soon return to the stage

London: Thanks to Meghan's new royal role recently handed down to her by Queen Elizabeth, the Duchess of Sussex may land back in show business. At least, that is the opinion of leading royal historian Robert Lacey, reported People magazine.

Lacey says Meghan's new patronage of the National Theatre, one of the four key causes will be backing in her royal capacity, presents acting opportunities for the former Suits star. Lacey, a consultant for the Netflix show The Crown told People that it is a "canny and shrews [assignment] on the Queen`s part."

He added, "If Meghan is ever missing the excitement of acting, this will put her back in touch with show business in a very creative way. It is tailor-made for her and she will throw herself into it."He believes the royal mum-to-be, 37, might even take an active part at some point. "I can see her getting involved with productions or even directing something," he said.