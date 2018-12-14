Sara reveals how Saif and Amrita Singh reacted after watching Kedarnath

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh' s daughter Sara Ali Khan made a stunning debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. Sara's performance in the film was lauded by the critics and the audience alike.

During an interview with Times of India, Sara revealed that her mother Amrita Singh broke down after watching the climax of the movie despite hearing the narration and having seen some scenes prior to the release of the film.

Talking about her father Saif''s reaction, Sara said that he calls her every day praising her performance at work. He tells about the scenes that he loved and the messages that he receives about her daughter's remarkable performance makes him very happy.

Kedarnath is a romantic tragedy set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town, Uttrakhand, in June 2013. It is a perfect amalgamation of love, religion, passion and spirituality.

Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan and also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and has released on December 7, 2018.