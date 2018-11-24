हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Here's how Sushant Singh Rajput prepared for the role of a 'Pithoo' in Kedarnath

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who plays a pithoo (people who carry pilgrims on their back) took special training from the local pithoos to fit into the shoes of his character.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who plays a pithoo (people who carry pilgrims on their back) took special training from the local pithoos to fit into the shoes of his character.

The actor refused to use a body double for his role and opted for a special training while shooting for the film, revealed sources 

The trailer of the film and the earlier released song Namo Namo shared glimpses of Sushant's character where the actor is seen lifting people on his back. It was a week-long schedule for the song Namo Namo and the entire shooting was done at the real locations of Kedarnath.

Talking about this, Abhishek Kapoor, the film’s director says, “Sushant, as an actor, shows a lot of dedication to his character. But, this time, it has been physically very demanding on him. He had to carry someone with around 60 kilos every day for the entire shoot up and down for more than 10 days. It’s almost inhuman to do that but he did whatever was required of him to look the part ”

Kedarnath trailer showcases the incredible chemistry of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan picturized against the picturesque locations of Uttarakhand. 

The blooming love story of a Pithoo and a pilgrim faces the wrath of the nature as the holy place drowns in flood, however, love rises above all in the trailer of Kedarnath.

Kedarnath is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in June of 2013. It is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story. 

Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan and also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che. 

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on December 7, 2018.

Sushant Singh RajputKedarnathSara Ali KhanKai Po Che.

