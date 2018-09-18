Here's what Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan has to say about Ranbir Kapoor

New Delhi: The 'it' couple of B-Town Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in 'Brahmastra', a film by Ayan Mukerji. The new romance between the duo has been the talk of the town lately.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Alia's mommy Soni Razdan opened up on the alleged link-up. When asked about the rumours of Alia dating Ranbir Kapoor, she said, “I have a very good relationship with my daughter. I don’t go by what rumours say; I talk to her directly. We have had discussions on what’s going on or not going on in her life. It’s her life at the end of the day, so I am happy to let her live it the way she wants to.”

She was then quizzed over the recent statement made by Rishi Kapoor that everyone likes Alia. To this Soni Razdan said, “I don’t know really, Rishi ji is very outspoken, he never minces words. We all know each other, I have worked with him. I know Neetu and Ranbir. What’s the big thing? But Ranbir is a lovely, lovely boy.”

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahamastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

The duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple.

Meanwhile, Soni Razdan will be seen in 'Yours Truly', a film written and directed by Sanjoy Nag. It will be screened at Busan International Film Festival. Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan will share screen space for the first time together in this venture.