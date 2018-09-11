हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kit Harington

Here's what Kit Harington thinks about queer representation in Hollywood

The GOT star feels that there is an issue with the society's idea of masculinity and homosexuality.

Here&#039;s what Kit Harington thinks about queer representation in Hollywood
File image

Washington DC: Game of Thrones star Kit Harington feels that there is an issue with the society's idea of masculinity and homosexuality.

Speaking with Variety at Toronto Film Festival, Kit Harington, addressing the queer representation in Hollywood said that there is a big problem with the idea of masculinity and homosexuality that they can't go hand in hand.

Giving an example of this from the film industry, Kit said "We can't have someone in a Marvel movie who's gay in real life and plays some superhero. I mean, when is that going to happen?"

The actor, who attended the film festival to promote his film 'The Death and Life of John F. Donovan' was accompanied by co-stars Emily Hampshire and Thandie Newton and director Xavier Dolan. 

