Here's what Mahesh Bhatt has to say about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's rumoured relationship

Alia's father, Mahesh Bhatt was asked about her and Ranbir's relationship.

Here's what Mahesh Bhatt has to say about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's rumoured relationship

New Delhi: After Bollywood's Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra made her relationship with Nick Jonas official, all eyes are set on other B-Town couples who have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status. There are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh for sure whose Instagram PDA speaks volumes. Even though the two haven't confirmed their relationship yet, reports are strong that Deep-Veer will tie the know at Lake Como, Italy this November. Another B-Town couple who is under the scanner these days is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Neither of them have accepted or denied rumours.

As per a Filmfare report, Alia's father, Mahesh Bhatt was asked about her and Ranbir's relationship.

The report quotes Mr Bhatt as saying, “I have never spoken about my children's private lives. They are adults and it is their prerogative. I would never demean and belittle them by talking about it in public. It's their right and if they want to talk about it or to remain silent about it; it's their choice. I respect what they do with their life.”

Just a few days ago, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ranbir was asked about his and Alia's wedding rumours. To this, the actor replied, "It’s [such rumours] all a part of show business. You make up a story, and soon, there’s another story of the first story, and so on. I have always believed that marriage is something that will happen naturally. It can’t be like, ‘Okay, I am 35 now, so it’s time to get married’. It should come to you and your partner naturally and you should both feel, ‘This is the right phase. Now, we should take this relationship to the next level’. But abhi aisi koi baat nai hai. I haven’t decided on marriage yet."

