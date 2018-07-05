हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Radhika Apte

Here's what Radhika Apte would do if she woke up as Shah Rukh Khan

Here&#039;s what Radhika Apte would do if she woke up as Shah Rukh Khan
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Actress Radhika Apte says if she woke up as superstar Shah Rukh Khan, she would experiment a lot more with films.

Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika shot for the show Open House with Renil where they opened up about their personal and professional lives, a statement said.

"I'll experiment a lot more with films because I think Shah Rukh is an amazingly versatile actor and that's exactly how he started his career. He experimented across different genres and that's what I'll do if I ever woke up as him," she said.

Nawazuddin, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, had started his Bollywood career by playing small roles in films like "Sarfarosh" and "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S".

He recalled his initial days in the industry and how when he used to go back home where his family and neighbours would question him as to why he always gets beaten up in every film. 

The National Film Award winner said: "After hearing this from my family, I thought that now I will only go back home when I get to be the one beating someone up in a movie. Then 'Gangs of Wasseypur' happened and that's when I went back home with my head held high."

Open House with Renil is aired on zoOm styled by Myntra.

