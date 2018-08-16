हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Kapoor

Here's when Arjun Kapoor will get married

Arjun has an interesting lineup of films, we say!

New Delhi: The handsome Kapoor lad, Arjun is some great films in his kitty. This year and the coming one has got him meatier roles and a packed calendar. He has a solid female fan base who love to follow the actor and is clear from his ever-growing Instagram family. 

Bollywoodlife.com quoted the actor talked about his marriage. The report has been originally attributed to HT Cafe. 

Arjun in an interview with HT Cafe opened up on his wedding plans. He said, "I'll get married when Rhea Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, do. It could take two, four or even six years; I don’t know." Aww, such an adorable 'bhai' thing to say. 

So, now you know when the Punjabi Kapoor munda would walk down the aisle hand-in-hand with his better half. The actor has managed to keep his personal life under wraps and nothing is known about whom he is dating at present. 

On the professional front, Arjun will be seen in Namaste England, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, India's Most Wanted and Panipat.

Arjun has an interesting lineup of films, we say!

