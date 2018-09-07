हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anu Malik

Here's why Anu Malik gave Rs 100 to Maniesh

Singer-composer Anu Malik gave Rs 100 to actor-host Manish Paul as a token of love for "beautifully" singing on the set of "Indian Idol".

Here&#039;s why Anu Malik gave Rs 100 to Maniesh

Mumbai: Singer-composer Anu Malik gave Rs 100 to actor-host Manish Paul as a token of love for "beautifully" singing on the set of "Indian Idol".

The host of "Indian Idol" impressed the show's judges, including Anu, and the contestants with his singing. Overwhelmed, Anu gave Rs 100 as 'shagun' (token) to Maniesh. The guest of the day -- singer Kumar Sanu -- also gifted Rs 2000 to him.

"Maniesh is a very talented boy. He is extraordinary in hosting, but I got to see his singing talent for the first time in the show. Whenever any singer sings beautifully in my studio, I like to gift them something as 'shagun'," Anu said in a statement.

"When Maniesh left us speechless with his performance, I couldn't resist myself and the first thing I reached out too was a Rs 100 note which I immediately gifted to him," he added.

Tags:
Anu MalikManiesh PaulIndian Idolneha kakkar song

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close