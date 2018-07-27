हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saif Ali Khan

Here's why Kareena doesn't kiss hubby Saif Ali Khan anymore!

Now, it must be a difficult time for Saifu.

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most good-looking couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan spill magic whenever they appear on the screen. Even their red carpet appearances and vacay pics make for solid viral stuff.

Saif, these days is looking visibly different. His beard, right? The actor is seen flaunting a thick beard look for his upcoming venture where he plays a Naga Baba. The flipside of growing his facial hair is that doting wifey Kareena doesn't kiss him anymore.

The actor, known for his sense of humour, opened up about the drawbacks of growing facial hair. According to Times Now report Saif in an interview with Rajeev Masand said that Bebo no longer kisses him and it's all because of his beard. In fact, he even revealed how little nawab Taimur Ali Khan too only kisses daddy cool on hands and not face.

Aww! Now, it must be a difficult time for Saifu.

On the professional front, Saif's first Netflix outing 'Sacred Games' proved to be a newsmaker and earned with rave reviews. Next, he will be seen in a project where he will play a Naga Sadhu and has to sport dreadlocks. He will be seen playing a baba who is a bounty hunter too.

The film by Navdeep Singh has been titled 'Hunter' and will be set at the backdrop of Rajasthan.

Sounds interesting, right?

 

 

