Here's why Meghan will not deliver her baby at same hospital as Kate

Washington D.C. [USA]: It seems that Lindo Wing is off the charts for Harry and Meghan when it comes to the birth of their first child.With the soon-to-be parents settling in their new Windsor home, the famed hospital wing where Kate Middleton delivered all three of her children is not among the top contenders.

According to People magazine, one of the many options that Meghan and Harry are considering is Frimley Park hospital in Surrey, where Sophie, Countess of Wessex had her two children.The hospital gained prominence, when, in 2003, Sophie was rushed there in an emergency to have her daughter Lady Louise Windsor.

In fact, the magazine goes on to say that with the peaceful surroundings of Frogmore, coupled with a room set aside for Meghan`s mother Doria Ragland, Harry and Meghan could decide to have a home birth as well.

However, both options point towards a stepping away from Royal traditions where new mums have posed with their baby on the steps of St. Mary`s Hospital in London, including the likes of Kate Middleton and earlier the late Princess Diana.