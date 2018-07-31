Here's why Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's wedding was a hush-hush affair

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's wedding turned out to be a pleasant surprise for everyone. The duo announced the wedding news on social media and fans couldn't keep calm over it for days. The couple had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony was held at a Gurudwara in New Delhi on May 10, 2018.

The couple shared their pictures which looked dreamy. Soon afterwards, they were spotted at the airport and it was rumoured that they are off to honeymoon. The actress has now revealed the real reason for why she chose to have a low key wedding.

In an interview with Filmfare, Neha said, “When I checked my phone after putting up the Instagram post announcing my marriage, I had around 600 messages that read, “What the f**k!" instead of “Congratulations”. Yes, it was a surprise to a lot of people. But Angad (Bedi) was clear from the beginning. He said, “You’re not someone with whom I want to be in a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship. So, either we turn this into marriage or we continue being just friends.” I don’t believe it was hush-hush or secret as much as it was private. Both of us are private people. I hope we can maintain that. It’s going to be hard. But I’m going to try and protect my personal life as much as I can. By that I don’t mean dissing completely what’s in the public eye. We just wish to control the amount of information we want to let out about our private lives.”

One the work front, Angad was last seen in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. He played a pivotal part in the action drama. He was also seen in sports biopic 'Soorma' which starred Diljit Dosanjh in the lead. The film was based on Hockey legend Sandeep Singh. Meanwhile, Neha's hit talk show 'Vogue With BFFs' was the talk of the town.

Looks like after Virushka, Sonam-Angad and now Neha-Angad, the list is going to have some more big names added this year.

The Bollywood stunner is currently seen hosting reality show 'Roadies' on MTV.