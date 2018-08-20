हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Swara Bhasker

Here's why Swara Bhasker has deactivated her Twitter account

The unapologetic and feisty actress Swara Bhasker, whose Twitter handle made more headlines than her movies, has deactivated it for a valid reason. 

Here&#039;s why Swara Bhasker has deactivated her Twitter account

New Delhi: The unapologetic and feisty actress Swara Bhasker, whose Twitter handle made more headlines than her movies, has deactivated it for a valid reason. 

Swara who was mericelessly trolled for her masturabation scene in Veere Di Wedding is currently holidaying in Europe and apparently wants some time off from social media.“I deactivated it. Digital detox. I will be back when I return to India next week,” adding, “I wasn’t able to enjoy my holiday and was all the time tracking what’s happening in India. I just felt I’m getting addicted to Twitter, " she told PTI.

The actress received a lot of flak for acting out a masturbation scene in her blockbuster film Veere Di Wedding and calling Pakistan a 'fallen state' for banning her film. However, Swara is a pro at handling people who badmouth her and gives it back as best as she gets.

 "I have been targeted by paid trolling in the past and I'm used to it. Many twitter-users and some prominent comedians and commentators have turned the ‘I took my Grandmother to watch VDW' into very funny satirical comments on twitter. I'm grateful both for their support and their humour, "Swara had said in a statement.

Apart from Swara Bhasker, Veere Di Wedding stars Kareena Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles. Permanent roommates actor Sumeet Vyas too played a pivotal role in the film. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film was jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.

 

