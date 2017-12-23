He's not my Luke Skywalker: Mark Hamill on 'Last Jedi'

Los Angeles: Actor Mark Hamill has said that he did not like the direction his character of Luke Skywalker went in 'The Last Jedi'.

Hamill reprised his role in the eighth chapter of the 'Star Wars', helmed by Rian Johnson, and said that he was not keen on director's vision of what happens to the character that Hamill has lived since 1977's original film and knows so well.

"I said to Rian, 'Jedis don't give up.' I mean, even if he had a problem, he would maybe take a year to try and regroup. But if he made a mistake, he would try and right that wrong.

"So, right there we had a fundamental difference, but it's not my story anymore. It's somebody else's story - and Rian needed me to be a certain way to make the ending effective. That's the crux of my problem. Luke would never say that. I'm sorry," Hamill said in an interview posted by Spanish-language movie site SensaCine recently.

Hamill also said that franchise creator George Lucas would have handled Luke's story in a different way.

"Well, in this version, see I'm talking about the George Lucas Star Wars. This is the next generation of Star Wars, so I almost had to think of Luke as another character. Maybe he's Jake Skywalker. He's not my Luke Skywalker, but I had to do what Rian wanted me to do because it serves the story well," Hamill said.

The film, which stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, late Carrie Fisher, Oscar Isaac and others, has been lauded by the critics. However it has also divided fans on certain plot points.