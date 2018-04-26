Hey KJo, you have got real pout competition from Big B and Rishi Kapoor—Watch

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and veteran star Rishi Kapoor will be sharing the screen space after 27 long years. Their upcoming venture '102 Not Out' promises to be joy ride with these two playing a father-son duo on-screen. The senior actors found a unique way of promoting the film.

Bachchan senior and Rishi Kapoor shared a video where they can be seen acing the 'pout' game like a pro. Yes! Karan Johar has got some serious competition, we must say. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted the video, with a caption, “BADUMBAAA! Hey @karanjohar you've got some serious competition now! #102NotOut #9DaysTo102NotOut @chintskap @umeshkshukla @JimitTrivedi06 @SonyPicsIndia.”

Isn't it simply adorable? Well, KJo, who is hailed as the 'pout king' was quick to respond and tweeted:

'102 Not Out' is hitting the screens on May 4, 2018. The film is a comedy-drama featuring the two veterans of Indian cinema—Big B and Kapoor senior playing father and son. The trailer shows how the filmmaker has tapped their chemistry and the love-hate relationship existing between a 75-year-old son and a father, who is 102 and so full of life.

The film is based on the eponymous Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi. '102 Not Out' is special because the two biggies of Indian cinema will be sharing screen space together after a long hiatus and their fans can't be happier.

Together have seen delivered some of the most memorable ventures such as Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981), Coolie (1983) and Ajooba (1991). Besides Bachchan and Kapoor senior, '102 Not Out' stars Jimit Trivedi, Paresh Rawal and Mukesh Hariawala to name a few.

Director Umesh Shukla has previously directed classic drama 'Oh My God' featuring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film was widely appreciated by the audiences.