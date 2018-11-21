हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Allah Duhai Hai

Hey, Salman Khan, Zayn Malik's 'Allah Duhai Hai' cover is so good that we wish it was in 'Race 3' —Watch

The pop music sensation recently dropped a cover sung by him and guess what? It was Salman Khan's 'Race 3' title track 'Allah Duhai Hai'.

Hey, Salman Khan, Zayn Malik&#039;s &#039;Allah Duhai Hai&#039; cover is so good that we wish it was in &#039;Race 3&#039; —Watch

New Delhi: International singer Zayn Malik enjoys a solid fan following who eagerly wait for his songs to hit the stands. The pop music sensation recently dropped a cover sung by him and guess what? It was Salman Khan's 'Race 3' title track 'Allah Duhai Hai'.

And the song has got such a trippy feeling to it that you wish had the makers used Zayn's version in the movie instead of the original. Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For the fans (full on IGTV)

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Zayn added some Electronic Dance Music (EDM) elements to the track and the effect is awesome. The netizens have loved it and especially fans from India have given it a big thumbs up.

Zayn is a Salman Khan fan as much as he is a Shah Rukh Khan fan. Earlier this year, he had tweeted about 'Dil Diyan Gallan' track from Salman's 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

The international music sensation loves all things India—be it food, SRK or movies.

In fact, he even met SRK a few years back at the Asian Awards and the superstar had shared a cool selfie with Zayn on Twitter.

In 2015, King Khan met Malik at the fifth annual Asian Awards held in London to collect their respective trophies. SRK flew to London to be a part of the awards ceremony and personally accepted his award for Outstanding Contribution to Cinema.

This was Zayn's first public appearance post his separation from 1D boy band.

 

Tags:
Allah Duhai HaiZayn MalikSalman KhanRace 3Allah Duhai Hai coverShah Rukh Khan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close