Hichki from generation that thinks different: Amitabh Bachchan

The 75-year-old actor took to Twitter to praise the effort by director Sidharth P Malhotra.

PTI| Updated: Dec 24, 2017, 14:40 PM IST
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lauded the trailer of Rani Mukherji's upcoming film "Hichki" and the actor says the film is an example that the new generation is eager to create something "different".

The 75-year-old actor took to Twitter to praise the effort by director Sidharth P Malhotra and also shared the link of the recently released first trailer of the film.

"A link to the creative agenda of this generation, of doing different, working different, achieving different. From a generation that thinks different! My wishes as ever @sidpmalhotra," Bachchan wrote.

The Yash Raj Films project marks Rani's first after giving birth to daughter Adira.
Rani, 38, who is married to Aditya Chopra, was last seen in 2014 film "Mardaani," in which she played a cop.

According to the makers, the movie is a positive and inspiring story about a woman who turns her biggest weakness into her strength. 

