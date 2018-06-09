हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff expecting a girl

It will be the couple's first child together.

Hilary Duff expecting a girl
Image Courtesy: ANI

Los Angeles: Actress-singer Hilary Duff is pregnant with her second child. It's a girl this time.

Duff has announced her pregnancy, saying she and her beau -- musician and songwriter Matthew Koma -- "made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!"

It will be the couple's first child together, reports tmz.com.

Duff and Koma got back together in late 2017 after splitting in March that year, and it was actually their third try at dating. Duff said, "Timing is such a big deal ... third time's a charm!"

She already has a 6-year-old son named Luca Cruz Comrie with her ex-husband, retired pro hockey player Mike Comrie

Tags:
Hilary DuffMatthew KomaHilary Duff pregnant

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close