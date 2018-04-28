Hilary Duff opens up about balancing motherhood, personal time

Washington D.C.: American sensation, Hilary Duff who is also a mother to 6-year-old Luca Comrie with her ex, Mike Comrie, has opened up about balancing motherhood and her personal time.

Like many parents out there, she admittedly struggles sometimes to find a balance between being a mom, working and finding time for herself.

"I don't always balance it all, I do the best that I can, and some months are crazier than others," Duff told E!online while talking about her son.

She also added, "I'm a mother first, so he's always my number one priority. And then my decision-making process is like, 'Hey can I make this work? Is he going to get enough of what he needs from me?'"

While talking about managing her personal time, she said, "I started to feel less guilt about taking time for myself, or you know, maybe not putting Luca to bed one night and going out with my girlfriends and having a fun dinner. That stuff rejuvenates you, and I matter too."

After becoming a mother, Duff has continued her very successful career, starring on shows like her current hit, Younger. She also teamed up with Claritin and Boys & Girls Clubs of America to launch a 20 minutes of spring project, which encourages people to get outside and be active.