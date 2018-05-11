Himesh Reshammiya all set to tie the nuptial knot with Sonia Kapoor today

Mumbai: Himesh Reshammiya is all set to marry his girlfriend Sonia Kapoor in a private ceremony today. The marriage will be solemnised in presence of the music composer - actor - singer's son Swayam (from his first wife), his parents, family and close friends.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news by tweeting about it. He posted: "Music composer-singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya to wed Sonia Kapoor in a simple ceremony at his residence today [11 May 2018]. The ceremony will be a close-knit family affair with just close family and friends.(sic)."

It indeed seems to be a season of weddings in the Tinsel Town. On May 8, Sonam Kapoor entered matrimony with beau Anand Ahuja. Later on May 10, Neha Dhupia suprised one and all by getting married to Angad Bedi. And now, its time for Himesh to take the marital plunge.

Himesh, who has composed a number of chartbusters, was previously married to Komal for over twenty years.

Komal and Himesh were granted a divorce in June last year.

The decision to part ways legally was mutual, the two said in a statement.

"Sometimes in life, mutual respect becomes most important and giving due respect to our relationship I and Komal have amicably decided to part ways legally as husband and wife and there is no problem whatsoever with this decision amongst us and our family, as every member of the family have respected our decision," Himesh said in the statement, adding that Komal "is and will always remain a part of my family".

He also said that he will also remain a part of her family.

The news of their separation first came to light in September 2016 when they filed for divorce.

Komal said there's a mutual respect between them.

"There are compatibility issues in our marriage, but we respect each other immensely," Komal said.

Clarifying that the two decided to end their marriage only because of compatibility issues and hence no one should be held responsible for it.

"Nobody else should be dragged into this matter and nobody else is responsible for this and the reason for our marriage not working is only and only compatibility. Sonia is not responsible for this at all and our son Swayam, and our family loves Sonia just like a family member," she added.

(With IANS inputs)