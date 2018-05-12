Himesh Reshammiya marries girlfriend Sonia Kapoor — Wedding pics inside

Mumbai: Singer-composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya tied the knot with actress Sonia Kapoor in a private ceremony in the presence of his family members at his residence here.

On Saturday, he shared a photo from his wedding ceremony on his Instagram and captioned it, "Togetherness is bliss!"

Check out his post:

Togetherness is bliss! A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh) on May 11, 2018 at 5:28pm PDT

A Twitter handle, that goes by the name 'Team Himesh' also shared several photos of the newsly-wed couple from the wedding.

Himesh sir got married to Sonia mam last night with a simple ceremony at his residence. Many congratulations to both of them _ pic.twitter.com/UNOErs0p6f — Team Himesh (@TeamHimesh) May 12, 2018

While Himesh opted for a golden-beige sherwani, Sonia donned a pastel pink lehenga with minimal make-up.

This is Himesh's second marriage. The 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' hitmaker was earlier married to Komal, his wife of over two decades. They parted ways in September 2016. Himesh, had then said that the decision to separate was amicable.

Last year, Komal had said nobody was responsible for their separation, clarifying her stance on rumours that Sonia may have been a reason behind it.

His son from his first marriage, Swaym, also attended the ceremony.

Sonia is a television actress, seen in shows like 'Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai', 'Jugni Chali Jalandhar', 'Yes Boss' and 'Remix'.