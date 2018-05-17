Himesh Reshammiya-Sonia Kapoor's honeymoon pics will make you believe in love—Photos

hNew Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most famous singer-actor and music composer—all in one man—Himesh Reshammiya got married to longtime girlfriend Sonia Kapoor recently. The duo had been together for quite some time now and their wedding was a private affair.

Family and close friends attended the big event in the duo's life and blessed the couple. Soon, beautiful wedding pictures of the couple went viral on the internet, making his fans super happy.

Now the couple is off to their honeymoon and the singer-actor has been sharing the pictures on his social media account and we must say its awwdorable. Do check out his captions:

Sonia Kapoor is a popular television face and has acted in several hit shows such as Kittie Party, Yes Boss, Sati, Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Jugni Chali Jalandhar, and Remix to name a few. Himesh was earlier married to Komal for 20 years and in 2016 they got divorced. Their separation was held on amicable terms, reportedly.

Sonia and Himesh are honeymooning in Dubai currently where they have gone for a short vacay. Their pictures will surely reaffirm your faith in love.

Himesh and Sonia got married on May 11 while Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's hush-hush wedding on May 10 created a buzz online. Looks like after Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's star-studded wedding on May 8, there's going to be more names adding to the list.