Himesh Reshammiya ties the knot with girlfriend Sonia Kapoor — Photo inside

New Delhi: Singer-composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya has reportedly tied the knot with television actress and his long-time girlfriend Sonia Kapoor at his Mumbai residence.

The marriage was solemnised in the presence of his family members and close friends.

Many Congratulations To #HimeshReshammiya & #SoniaKapoor _ ... Wish You Both A Happy Married Life _ pic.twitter.com/szv4hoAToi — Radhika & Vinay (@SapruAndRao) May 11, 2018

As per a statement issued by the music composer's team on Friday, "Himesh Reshammiya will tie the knot with long-time girlfriend Sonia Kapoor. A simple ceremony will be held on the night of May 11 at his residence. The ceremony will be a close knit affair with just close family and friends."

This is his second marriage.

He was earlier married to Komal for over 20 years and has a son from her named Swayam. They filed for divorce in September 2016.

"Sometimes in life mutual respect becomes most important and giving due respect to our relationship, me and Komal have amicably decided to part ways legally as husband and wife," Himesh, 43, had said in a statement at the time.

Sonia is a television actress and has done shows like 'Kittie Party', 'Sati', 'Kkusum', 'Kaisa ye Pyar Hai' and 'Remix'.

It indeed seems to be a season of weddings in the Tinsel Town. On May 8, Sonam Kapoor entered matrimony with beau Anand Ahuja. Later on May 10, Neha Dhupia suprised one and all by getting married to Angad Bedi. And now, its Himesh, who is the latest from the tinsel town to take the marital plunge.