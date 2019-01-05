Hina Khan adds a 'colorful' twist to her hairdo-See pic

New Delhi: From playing a goody too shoes to a vamp in one of the leading TV shows, Hina Khan has experimented with multiple roles and now the actress us turning experimental with her looks too.

After chopping off her beautiful locks, the sizzling diva has now added some colorful extensions to her hair and it will totally blow your mind.

Sharing the pictures, Hina wrote, "Everyday a fresh start. Let’s feel fresh."

On the professional front, she ventured into music videos and made her debut with 'Bhasoodi'. The track is peppy and foot-tapping. Her glam diva avatar has hit a chord with the fans making it a chartbuster.

Her portrayal of iconic character Komolika in Balaji Productions' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' has got her rave reviews.

Hina was honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony. She even bagged Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She got the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution to the entertainment field as well.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania, the favourite Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up