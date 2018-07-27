Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma's latest video is too cute to miss! Watch

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan and another famous face on the telly world Priyank Sharma bonded big time inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. The two along with Luv Tyagi became thick friends and the trio has remained BFFs even after the reality show got over.

Recently, Hina and Priyank caught with each other and shared some pictures on social media. But it's their cutesy video which is super awesome. Hina captioned the video as: “Hahahahhaha zabardasti like literally.. #BestFriendsForLife #TrueFriendsForLife thank you @rockyj1 for making this video.”

A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on Jul 25, 2018 at 11:32pm PDT

Both Hina and Priyank are doing well on the professional front. The latter was seen in a music video 'Buzz' which also had rapper Badshah and Aastha Gill. And in fact, Hina too made her debut in a music video 'Bhasoodi'.

Priyank is currently busy with 'MTV Love On The Run, 'Laal Ishq' and 'Punch Beat', an ALTBalaji web-series by Vikas Gupta.

Hina was recently honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai. On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.