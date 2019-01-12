हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hina Khan

Hina Khan completes 10 years in the TV industry, cuts cake to celebrate-See pic

Check out the picture 

Hina Khan completes 10 years in the TV industry, cuts cake to celebrate-See pic

New Delhi: From being the idol bahu to television's most hated vamp, Hina Khan has come a long way. Hina has not only made her mark in the fictional shows but has also delivered applaud-worthy performances in the reality shows as well. The actress has completed 10 years in the industry today, she shared a post stating the same on Instagram.

Sharing the picture of a cake, Hina wrote, "Happy 10 years to “Us” “HINAHOLICS” you guyssss are love."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy 10 years to “Us” “HINAHOLICS” you guyssss are love 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

On the professional front, she ventured into music videos and made her debut with 'Bhasoodi'. The track is peppy and foot-tapping. Her glam diva avatar has hit a chord with the fans making it a chartbuster.

Her portrayal of iconic character Komolika in Balaji Productions' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' has got her rave reviews.

Hina was honored with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony. She even bagged Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She got the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution to the entertainment field as well.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania, the favorite Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up 

