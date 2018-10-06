Hina Khan dancing to Nora Fatehi's 'Dilbar' will give you weekend wibes—Watch

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses of Indian television Hina Khan has a mammoth fan-following. The actress ruled the small screen for 8 long years when she played the role of Akshara in popular show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Hina was also the finalist of Bigg Boss season 11 and remained one of the most talked-about contestants.

Hina is a fitness enthusiast and a great dancer as well. The actress has often left us wonderstruck with her killer dance moves.

A video has been doing rounds on the internet in which Hina can be seen dancing to the chartbuster 'Dilbar'. The song is from the movie 'Satyameva Jayate' and features the gorgeous Nora Fatehi.

Check out Hina's video of dancing to the song here:

Hina will be seen playing the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' reboot.

The original Komolika, Urvashi Dholakia had confirmed the news to Spotboye.

When asked if she thinks that Hina is the right choice for Komolika, Urvashi told Spotboye, "Ekta (Kapoor) put her trust in me 18 years ago, the same she is doing now on Hina. Ekta has an eye for detail. Ekta has an eye for performers. Like she extracted what she wanted from me, I am sure she will extract it from Hina too. The baton has been passed and I wish Hina 'Good Luck' in all honesty."

Kasautii Zindagii Kay ran for over 7 years. It is one of India's longest-running TVshows. It went on air on October 29, 2001, until February 28, 2008.

It will be interesting to see Hina play the negative role on screen.