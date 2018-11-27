Hina Khan exudes royalty like a queen in her latest magazine video—Watch

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan knows how to grab headlines. The actress, who is currently playing Komolika on Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' part 2 recently shot for a magazine looking like a real-life queen.

Hina captioned the video as: “You don’t need a monarchy to be a Queen. Elegance, extravagant, style, persona, glitter in abundance and inherent gorgeous makes you Royal!

Cover girl for @asianweddingmag coming out soon...

Hina shot for Asian Wedding magazine.

The telly diva who is also a fitness freak too sweats out in the gym wearing the best of stylish work out wear. On the professional front, she ventured into music videos and made her debut with 'Bhasoodi'. The track is peppy and foot-tapping. Her glam diva avatar has hit a chord with the fans making it a chartbuster.

Her portrayal of iconic character Komolika in Balaji Productions' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' has got her rave reviews.

Hina was honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony. She even bagged Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she got the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania, the favourite Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up