Hina Khan flaunts her washboard abs, sizzles in a black and white pic

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss 11' finalist and currently famous as 'Komolika', actress Hina Khan is a headline maker. She surely is one of the most popular television stars in the country and often shares her latest pictures to keep her social media family updated.

Hina, who is majorly into fitness and gym workouts, took to Instagram and recently posted a black and white picture of hers. Needless to say, the fashion icon looks breathtaking in her latest glam avatar where she is flaunting her washboard abs.

Check it out here:

On the professional front, she ventured into music videos and made her debut with 'Bhasoodi'. The track is peppy and foot-tapping. Her glam diva avatar has hit a chord with the fans making it a chartbuster.

Her portrayal of iconic character Komolika in Balaji Productions' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' has got her rave reviews.

Hina was honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony. She even bagged Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She got the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution to the entertainment field as well.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania, the favourite Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up