Hina Khan flaunts her washboard abs while working out at the gym—Pics

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan, who currently essays the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindaii Kay' has a mammoth fan-following. Hina had participated in Bigg Boss 11 and was the finalist of the season. She remained one of the most talked-about contestants and was often seen working out in the Bigg Boss house. The actress is a fitness freak and often posts workout pics and videos on social media as well.

Hina took to Instagram stories recently to flaunt her washboard abs while working out in the gym.

Check them out here:

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania, the favourite Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

The actress was also honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai.

Apart from being a fitness enthusiast, Hina is a great singer and dancer as well! She has her very own YouTube channel which has videos showing her singing prowess.