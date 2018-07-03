हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Hina Khan

Hina Khan has an important message for trolls—Read carefully!

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years.

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan has a solid fanbase who loves to follow her for all the updates. The actress is an avid social media user and that keeps her fans in a happy space! But there are perils of being the internet favourite celebrity—and getting trolled tops the list.

Hina is often trolled online either for her statements or pictures. The troll police on social media recently slammed the actress for being dressed 'inappropriately' at a charity function for cancer patient children. And this is not the first time that a popular figure has been trolled by the haters on the social platform.

But this time Hina has an important message for her trolls. She posted an inspiring quote on Instagram along with a story where she posted yet another powerful note. Check out here:

 

Brilliant way to shut trolls—live your life the way you want and pay no heed to haters!

Hina recently was honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai. On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

 

