Hina Khan is unstoppable on Instagram—See latest pics

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan is making the most of her time on Instagram. She regularly updates her fans with awesome pictures flying straight from London, where she is currently placed. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and no we are not surprised.

Her pictures from London, where she is along with beau Rocky Jaiswal have smitten the fans. Hina looks gorgeous in the recent clicks. A self-confessed shopaholic, Hina wrote in the caption: “Shop shop shop till you drop and pose pose and pose and pose and pose.”

She recently ventured into music videos and made her debut with 'Bhasoodi'. The track is peppy and foot-tapping. Her glam diva avatar has hit a chord with the fans making it a chartbuster.

Hina was recently honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai. On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.