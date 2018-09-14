Hina Khan looks graceful in a white Anarkali suit—See pics

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after television actresses, Hina Khan charmed us all with her trendy outfits when she appeared in Bigg Boss 11. The actress's outfits grabbed eyeballs and even her nightsuits were worth having a look! Hina is quite active on social media and has a huge fan following. She was the finalist of Bigg Boss season 11 and remained one of the most talked about contestants throughout.

The actress took to Instagram on Friday and shared some pictures while posing in a white Anarkali suit. She is a sight to behold as she poses in traditional attire.

Check them out here:

Hina was recently honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai. On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania, the favourite Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.