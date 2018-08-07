Hina Khan looks smouldering in her latest photoshoot—See Pics

New Delhi: Television actress Hina Khan is quite popular on social media. The gorgeous Kashmiri beauty enjoys a massive fan following and often her pictures go viral on the internet sending the internet into a tizzy!

She recently took to Instagram and shared some pictures from her photoshoot. And we must say that Hina is looking smouldering in the clicks. Wearing a pop pink off shoulder satin dress, the former 'Bigg Boss 11' finalist is striking a diva pose.

Check it out:

She ventured into music videos and made her debut with 'Bhasoodi'. The track is peppy and foot-tapping. Her glam diva avatar has hit a chord with the fans making it a chartbuster.

Hina was recently honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai. On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania, the favourite Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.