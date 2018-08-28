Hina Khan looks stunning at Ekta Kapoor's AltBalaji web series 'Home' premiere—Pics

New Delhi: Hina Khan is a famous name in the television industry. She ruled the small screen for nearly a decade and enjoys a solid fanbase. She played the lead role of Akshara Singhania, the favourite Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. The show made her a household name and although she is no longer a part of it now, yet fans remember as Akshara Bahu.

The actress recently attended the premiere of Ekta Kapoor's AltBalaji web-series named 'Home'. She took to her Instagram account and shared her OOTN. She looked stunning in a black and white stripes dress. The nude lipstick and subtle makeup made her look edgy.

Check out her pictures:

On the professional front, she ventured into music videos and made her debut with 'Bhasoodi'. The track is peppy and foot-tapping. Her glam diva avatar has hit a chord with the fans making it a chartbuster.

Hina was honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai. On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.